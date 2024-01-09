Boston Calling 2024 lineup: Ed Sheeran, The Killers and Tyler Childers to headline music festival

CAMBRIDGE - The Boston Calling music festival has announced its 2024 lineup - headlined by Ed Sheeran, The Killers and Tyler Childers.

The event is held on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 24 to May 26. Among the big names scheduled to perform are Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, Hozier and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Who is playing Boston Calling 2024?

Below is the full lineup from Boston Calling organizers:

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

SUNDAY, MAY 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task