Boston Calling 2024 lineup: Ed Sheeran, The Killers and Tyler Childers to headline music festival
CAMBRIDGE - The Boston Calling music festival has announced its 2024 lineup - headlined by Ed Sheeran, The Killers and Tyler Childers.
The event is held on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 24 to May 26. Among the big names scheduled to perform are Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, Hozier and Megan Thee Stallion.
Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Who is playing Boston Calling 2024?
Below is the full lineup from Boston Calling organizers:
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Ed Sheeran
Leon Bridges
Reneé Rapp
Young the Giant
Luke Hemmings
David Kushner
Cannons
Beach Weather
Ric Wilson
Madi Diaz
Maris
Divine Sweater
Kieran Rhodes
kei
JVK
Justin Clancy
The Wolff Sisters
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
Khruangbin
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Jessie Murph
d4vd
The Red Clay Strays
Tanner Usrey
Bad Rabbits
The Castellows
Motherfolk
Senseless Optimism
Tori Tori
Ward Hayden
Paper Lady
Cakeswagg
Highwater Haulers
SUNDAY, MAY 26
The Killers
Hozier
Megan Thee Stallion
The Revivalists
Lovejoy
Chappell Roan
Blondshell
Royel Otis
The Heavy Heavy
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Francis of Delirium
Stefan Thev
The Thing
Fleshwater
Zola Simone
Billy Dean Thomas
Tysk Tysk Task
