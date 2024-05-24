Watch CBS News
Local News

Ed Sheeran visits Boston Children's Hospital ahead of Boston Calling performance

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Ed Sheeran sits courtside at Celtics game with Renée Rapp
Ed Sheeran sits courtside at Celtics game with Renée Rapp 00:16

BOSTON - Ed Sheeran is making the rounds around Boston. He was spotted at Boston Children's Hospital and a Celtics game Thursday before he headlines Boston Calling  Friday night.

Ed Sheeran at Boston Children's Hospital

Sheeran performed for patients at the hospital on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Children's, the singer and songwriter performed "Perfect" and "Castle on the Hill" off his "Divide" album based on requests from patients. His performance was broadcast on TVs across the hospital for children who could not leave their rooms.

ed-sheeran-5-23-02.jpg
Ed Sheeran poses with patients at Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital

Sheeran stuck around to answer some questions before he took photos with hundreds of patients and families. 

"Ed filled the hospital with such positive energy and we know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.  

ed-sheeran-5-23-05.jpg
Ed Sheeran answers questions at the Seacrest Studio at Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital

Ed Sheeran at Boston Celtics game

After he left the hospital, Sheeran went over to TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics play the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Ed Sheeran and Renée Rapp at TD Garden watching the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers on May 23, 2024. Maddie Meyer/ Getty Images

He had a courtside seat with fellow Boston Calling performer, and Mean Girls star Renée Rapp.

Boston Calling 2024

Sheeran is set to headline Boston Calling on Friday on the Green Stage at 8 p.m. 

Rapp will perform on the Green Stage before Sheeran at 5:55 p.m.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson student organizations like WEBN and the Emerson Channel.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 12:27 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.