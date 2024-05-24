Ed Sheeran visits Boston Children's Hospital ahead of Boston Calling performance

BOSTON - Ed Sheeran is making the rounds around Boston. He was spotted at Boston Children's Hospital and a Celtics game Thursday before he headlines Boston Calling Friday night.

Ed Sheeran at Boston Children's Hospital

Sheeran performed for patients at the hospital on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Children's, the singer and songwriter performed "Perfect" and "Castle on the Hill" off his "Divide" album based on requests from patients. His performance was broadcast on TVs across the hospital for children who could not leave their rooms.

Ed Sheeran poses with patients at Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital

Sheeran stuck around to answer some questions before he took photos with hundreds of patients and families.

"Ed filled the hospital with such positive energy and we know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

Ed Sheeran answers questions at the Seacrest Studio at Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital

Ed Sheeran at Boston Celtics game

After he left the hospital, Sheeran went over to TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics play the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ed Sheeran and Renée Rapp at TD Garden watching the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers on May 23, 2024. Maddie Meyer/ Getty Images

He had a courtside seat with fellow Boston Calling performer, and Mean Girls star Renée Rapp.

Boston Calling 2024

Sheeran is set to headline Boston Calling on Friday on the Green Stage at 8 p.m.

Rapp will perform on the Green Stage before Sheeran at 5:55 p.m.