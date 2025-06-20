Boston Calling music festival taking a year off in 2026

Fans flock to Boston Calling for day 2 of festival, despite rainy weather

The Boston Calling music festival will not be held in 2026, organizers said Friday. And when it returns to Allston in 2027, it will be held on a different weekend than in years past.

The event is typically held every year on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The 2025 lineup featured artists like Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy and the Dave Matthews Band.

The festival posted a statement on social media Friday morning.

"Thank you for making this year's Boston Calling such a wonderful experience your energy, passion and support mean the world to us.

As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026 as we gear up for an exciting return on a new weekend: June 4-6, 2027!

Stay tuned for updates and thank you again for making the festival a cherished summer tradition."

Boston Calling fans react

There were many disappointed fans reacting to the news on social media.

"It's been a tradition with my girls. What will we do over Memorial Day weekend now?" one person wrote.

"Don't do this to us, don't skip a year," another posted. "Keep it on Memorial Day weekend, it's excellent to have the day after off to rest and relax on the holiday."

In 2024, there were complaints that overcrowding at the festival created an "unsafe" situation for fans. Boston Calling made big changes for 2025, introducing a rotating stage that would give attendees more space.

It was noticeably less crowded at the festival this year during a rain-dampened weekend.

"I feel like festivals sometimes, it's like too many people, too rowdy," one concertgoer said. "And this is such a chill atmosphere."