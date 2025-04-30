Date set for NHL Draft Lottery, where the Bruins have an 8.5 percent chance at top pick

The Boston Bruins will learn where they'll pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Monday. The league has announced that the NHL Draft Lottery will take place on May 5.

The time of the lottery is still TBD, but it will determine the draft order for the first 16 selections. Those picks will be made by the team's that didn't make the NHL playoffs, which includes the Bruins.

Boston went a disappointing 33-39-10 to miss the postseason for the first time in eight years. On Monday, the Don Sweeney and the Boston brass -- along with B's fans -- will find out if they'll at least earn a high pick for a rough 2024-25 campaign.

Bruins NHL Draft lottery odds

Boston will likely pick sixth in the draft, with a 44 percent chance at landing that selection in the lottery, according to Tankathon. The Bruins' next-best odds are for the fifth overall pick at 24.5 percent.

But there's an 8.5 percent chance they end up first overall, and an 8.6 percent chance Boston will get the No. 2 overall pick. The worst the Bruins can do in the lottery is seventh overall, with a 14.2 percent chance at landing in that spot.

The Bruins will not get the fourth overall pick, and have just a 0.3 percent chance at the third overall selection.

The San Jose Sharks, who went just 20-50-12 last season, have the best odds to land the top overall pick at 25.5 percent. The Chicago Blackhawks are next at 13.5 percent, followed by the Nashville Predators (11.5 percent), and the Philadelphia Flyers (9.5 percent).

Wherever the Bruins land, it will be the team's highest pick since 2010, when Boston drafted Tyler Seguin second overall with a pick acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team will likely target a centerman with its top pick in 2025, with Michael Misa of the OHL, Sweden's Anton Frondell, Caleb Desnoyers from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Boston College's James Hagen the top centers in the draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft is in Los Angeles and take begin Friday, June 27 and conclude Saturday, June 28.