Bob Hall, wheelchair racing pioneer and Boston Marathon champion, dies at 74

Bob Hall, a pioneer in the sport of wheelchair racing who had a transformational impact on the Boston Marathon, has died after a long battle with several health issues. He was 74 years old.

Hall, who survived polio as a child, was the first-ever wheelchair division champion at the 1975 Boston Marathon, crossing the finish line in 2 hours and 58 minutes to earn a finisher's certificate.

"Bob was tough as nail and endured all kinds of weather and traffic challenges along the way," longtime race director Dave McGillivray said. "He was THE pioneer of wheelchair racing in America and perhaps the world."

Hall sued in 1978 to have wheelchair racers admitted into the New York Marathon, a fight that wasn't settled until the race created men's and women's wheelchair divisions in 2000. He went on to design wheelchairs for racers.

"Bob's influence and effort five decades ago led to the global circuit of wheelchair racing today," the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement. "Many of the current racing stars also grew up using Bob Hall-designed racing chairs."

Hall was celebrated last year as grand marshal of the marathon on the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair division and his first of two Boston victories.

"Bob Hall is an incredible man," five-time Boston winner and eight-time Paralympic gold medalist Tatyana McFadden said last year. "I'm so thankful for him. And I think we all are, as wheelchair racers, because he really paved the way."