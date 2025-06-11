Blue Man Group ending 30-year run in Boston

Blue Man Group, a staple of the theater scene in Boston, is ending its 30-year run in the city this summer.

The final Boston performance by the bald, nonverbal trio will be July 6, according to a statement published on BroadwayWorld.com

"It has been a privilege to be a part of Blue Man Group Boston, a camaraderie that has been celebrated by the Boston community since we first opened in 1995 at the Charles Playhouse," Blue Man Group general manager Jonathan Screnci said in a statement.

No reason was given as to why the show is ending its run in Boston.

Just last year, WBZ-TV reported that the Boston production of Blue Man group underwent a major refresh. Producers said the show would have new elements focusing on hot topics like artificial intelligence, as well as more interaction with the audience as part of the performance.

In February, Blue Man Group ended its 33-year off-Broadway run in New York City. The show's director said the decision to close in New York was partly because of declining ticket sales. Blue Man Group also gave its final performance in Chicago in January.

Blue Man Group will still have a residency in Las Vegas, as well as international locations. The show got its start in New York in 1991.

More than 4.5 million people have seen Blue Man Group perform their unique multimedia shows in Boston. Tickets for the final shows are available at Blueman.com