Blue Man Group ends 33-year off-Broadway run in New York City

Blue Man Group ends NYC run Iconic troupe Blue Man Group ends its historic New York City run 02:42

NEW YORK — Blue Man Group took the stage for the last time in New York City on Sunday.

The iconic trio performed their final show at the Astor Place Theatre, ending their 33-year run off-Broadway after over 17,000 performances.

Blue Man Group was founded by Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton, and rose to fame in the '90s, known for their bald, blue appearances and unique performances.

The audience for the Sunday's show was filled with dedicated fans who came to mark the end of an era.

"Both super happy and energetic to be here and be with everybody because y'all are my family, but also super, super sad," fan Jen Sulak said.

"It is less about the tangible and seeing a show, and more about the concept and inspiration and the spirit that Chris, Matt and Phil really instilled in us 33 years ago," fan Joe Striedle said.

The show's director said the decision to close was partly due to declining ticket sales.

Last month, Blue Man Group ended their Chicago residency after nearly 30 years. Blue Man Group still has residencies in Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando and abroad.