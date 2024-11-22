Blue Man Group to hold final Chicago show in January, after 30 years at Briar Street Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 30 years on the Chicago scene, Blue Man Group is nearing its final curtain call, preparing to end its longtime run at the Briar Street Theatre early next year.

"I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," said Blue Man Group managing director Jack Kenn. "Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks."

The show featuring three men in bald caps and blue grease paint takes visitors through an experience filled with unique sights and sounds.

Blue Man Group still has ongoing shows in Boston and Las Vegas, and will begin performing in Orlando in April 2025.

The final performance in Chicago is Jan. 5.