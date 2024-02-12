Boston's Blue Man Group show constantly evolving, premieres new features

BOSTON - They're bald. They're blue. And they will help you see the world in a totally new way.

The Boston production of Blue Man Group has undergone a major refresh, with new features. The team started to add in the new elements a few months ago, many focusing on current conversations.

"We kind of have our say on A.I., and what does that mean, without putting a judgement value on it. Just kind of a Blue Man style we sort of say like, if this is what we're agreeing to as a culture as a society, how we want to live and be in relationship. Does this work? Should we should we be doing this?" said Blue Man Captain Jason Mclin, who has been with the show for more than two decades.

The Blue Man Group is ever evolving in Boston. Blue Man Group Boston

"I think that there's a push now to always be thinking about where we are, what we want to say, what's happening in the culture as it were, to be trying to get faster and to have pieces that that have something to say about that," said McLin.

"The show is constantly evolving. Even the previous material, we would always be tweaking and adding new elements, whether they be musical elements or theatrical elements, lighting elements, video elements, but this is really the biggest upgrade we've had since I've been here," Music Director and Drummer Randy Wooten said.

About half of the show is brand new and Wooten said it brings a whole new energy.

"I think there's more elements in the show where we're bringing audience members on the stage and they're participating in a piece," said Wooten.

But McLin wants to make sure people know, the pieces people have loved over the years are still intact.

"Those are still there and then we sort of wrap it around this new, really invigorated content that feels current."

Blue Man Group has added extra shows to the schedule during February vacation week. You can catch the production at the Charles Playhouse in Boston's Theater District.