Police officer seriously injured in construction accident in Billerica

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BILLERICA - A police officer was seriously injured in a construction accident on Boston Road in Billerica Friday afternoon. The officer was hit by an excavator while working a detail. 

The officer was transported to Lahey Hospital. 

The road has been closed to traffic in both directions.

A crew from N. Granese & Sons based in Salem was putting down a water line when it happened.

More information is expected to be released by investigators Friday evening.   

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 5:11 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

