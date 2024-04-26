Police officer seriously injured in construction accident in Billerica

Police officer injured in construction accident in Billerica

BILLERICA - A police officer was seriously injured in a construction accident on Boston Road in Billerica Friday afternoon. The officer was hit by an excavator while working a detail.

The officer was transported to Lahey Hospital.

The road has been closed to traffic in both directions.

A crew from N. Granese & Sons based in Salem was putting down a water line when it happened.

More information is expected to be released by investigators Friday evening.