Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of police officers mourn Billerica Sgt. Ian Taylor at wake

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Sea of blue honors Billerica police officer killed in construction accident
Sea of blue honors Billerica police officer killed in construction accident 02:40

METHUEN - They lined up by the hundreds as they made their way into the Cataudella Funeral Home Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement from communities across the state lined up in a procession for fallen Billerica Sgt. Ian Taylor.

Taylor, 49, was killed last week by an excavator as he worked a traffic detail at a construction site on Boston Road in Billerica.

Sgt. Taylor's wake was held on Thursday and featured a moving tribute by those who served alongside him.

"An awful day for the community"   

"It's an awful day for the community," said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost. "It's an awful day for my department. But it's an opportunity to really focus on the person that Ian was." 

Taylor had been with the Billerica Police Department since 2011. Chief Frost recruited him to the department. "(He was an) Incredibly smart man," said Frost. "Incredibly confident but humble. He was a leader in every way. He was a mentor both as a human being and as an officer. He always had a bright smile he never had a frown."

Sgt. Ian Taylor
Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor died while working at a construction detail on Boston Road.  Billerica Police

Before Sgt. Taylor joined the ranks of the Billerica Police Department, he spent roughly a dozen years as a police officer in Lawrence. That department played a significant role in Thursday's wake.

"We are all in this together"   

"It's really tough but we are all in this together," said Lawrence police detective Thomas Cuddy. "Ian was a beloved member of the department for a number of years. His father retired after 32 years with the Lawrence Police Department and his brother, Zach, is currently a detective with the department."

There will be a procession to take Sgt. Taylor to St. Patrick Parish for his funeral in Lawrence on Friday.

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 8:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.