Bill Belichick confirms Patriots scouts are banned from UNC after first win as college coach

Bill Belichick won his first game as a college head coach Saturday night. But even after UNC's win over Charlotte, Belichick still had his feud with the New England Patriots on his mind.

Belichick and the University of North Carolina walked off the field in Charlotte with a 20-3 win to give Belichick his first-ever victory in the college level. While he had plenty of thoughts on his Tar Heels after the win, Belichick also touched on a recent report he had banned New England Patriots scouts from UNC practices and games.

Usually, at least throughout his 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick would grunt or snort away any questions that didn't have to do with that day's game. But on Saturday, he didn't mind briefly taking attention away from what happened on the field at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Belichick was asked about the reported ban of the Patriots, and confirmed it is indeed in place.

"It's clear I'm not welcome around their facility, so they're not welcome at ours. It's pretty simple," Belichick told reporters.

Belichick is letting his grudge with the Patriots shine through, even in his first moment of glory at UNC. His level of disdain for the Patriots right now may even match his hatred for the New York Jets, which is saying something.

Belichick has been back to Gillette Stadium since he and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 NFL season. He made an appearance in June 2024 when he took the stage with Tom Brady during the quarterback's Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement, when Belichick received a huge ovation from the sellout crowd. But don't expect him to make any appearances in Foxboro anytime soon.

It's been pretty frosty between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who flipped the whole "mutually parted ways" narrative when Kraft came out and said he fired Belichick on a podcast. Belichick recently took a dig at Kraft and his son, Jonathan (the president of the New England Patriots), in an interview with The Boston Globe when he said, "There's no owner, there's no owner's son," when asked about working at UNC.

Robert Kraft recently said he'd like to discuss putting up a statue of Belichick with the coach when he calls it a career, but it sounds like the relationship is going to have to go through some serious repair before that happens.

As for the ban of Patriots scouts, New England head coach Mike Vrabel (who played under Belichick and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots) didn't seem too bothered when asked about it on Friday.

"We're going to focus on our football team," said Vrabel. "I think that's their prerogative to make the decisions they feel like are best for them. I think we'll have to find other ways to get the information for any players we want to look at, at North Carolina."