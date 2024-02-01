Watch CBS News
Sports

There are no more NFL head coaching jobs available for Bill Belichick this offseason

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick?
Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick? 05:46

FOXBORO -- It looks like Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL for the first time in 50 years.

With the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn as their new head coach on Thursday, every NFL head coaching vacancy has been filled this offseason. That makes it extremely likely that Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL for the first time since 1974.

Belichick got his first job in the NFL in 1975 as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts.

There was a point during the 2023 season that Belichick was connected to the Commanders, who were still employing Ron Rivera at the time. But after the Patriots parted ways with Belichick following a 4-13 campaign, only one team -- the Atlanta Falcons --  expressed interest in bringing him aboard.

Belichick went through two rounds of interviews with the Falcons, but Atlanta opted to go in a different direction and hired Raheem Morris as the team's new head coach. 

Belichick sits just 15 wins behind Don Shula for the NFL's all-time wins record, but it looks like he'll have to wait until 2025 for another chance to continue his quest for the top of the NFL record books. 

Matt Geagan

Matthew Geagan is a sports writer and producer for CBS Boston and wbz.com. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 11:53 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.