There are no more NFL head coaching jobs available for Bill Belichick this offseason

Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick?

Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick?

Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick?

FOXBORO -- It looks like Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL for the first time in 50 years.

With the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn as their new head coach on Thursday, every NFL head coaching vacancy has been filled this offseason. That makes it extremely likely that Belichick will not be coaching in the NFL for the first time since 1974.

Belichick got his first job in the NFL in 1975 as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts.

There was a point during the 2023 season that Belichick was connected to the Commanders, who were still employing Ron Rivera at the time. But after the Patriots parted ways with Belichick following a 4-13 campaign, only one team -- the Atlanta Falcons -- expressed interest in bringing him aboard.

Belichick went through two rounds of interviews with the Falcons, but Atlanta opted to go in a different direction and hired Raheem Morris as the team's new head coach.

Belichick sits just 15 wins behind Don Shula for the NFL's all-time wins record, but it looks like he'll have to wait until 2025 for another chance to continue his quest for the top of the NFL record books.