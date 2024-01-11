Bill Belichick leaving Patriots has Boston sports talk radio shows buzzing

FOXBORO – Bill Belichick's future has been a major question mark this offseason. Now that Belichick is officially leaving the New England Patriots after 24 seasons, there is plenty to talk about Thursday on Boston sports talk radio.

The news has been dominating airwaves on 98.5 the Sports Hub since it broke. Among those behind the microphone is former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, host of midday show Zolak & Bertrand.

"I don't think it's a surprise. I think everyone including Bill knew it was going to happen but it's a chance for everyone to come to terms with it," Zolak told WBZ-TV.

Zolak, who serves as color analyst for the Patriots radio broadcast, has known Belichick for decades.

"I played for the guy, I did a lot of work with him on the TV end. He's always been great to me. I see a different Belichick than other people see," Zolak said. "It's a little different for me. A little more melancholy than most."

Rob "Hardy" Poole, newly named co-host to the Toucher and Hardy morning show, said this chapter in franchise history had already ended.

"It's sad. But if you're taking an honest assessment, it's been over for a while," he said. "You were going to conference championship every year. So when that stopped happening, that's when your era ended."

Reports of Belichick's departure broke during Thursday morning's Toucher and Hardy show.

"A lot of people are interested in what Bill will do now,and of course who is going to take Bill's spot here," Hardy said.

Zolak said he doesn't see the 71-year-old coach slowing down any time soon.

"He's a football guy I don't see him doing desk TV, I don't see him taking time off and bouncing the grandkids on a knee," Zolak said, adding he wondered if the Dallas Cowboys could end up being a potential landing spot.

While Zolak said some sort of change was necessary for the Patriots to rebuild, he will miss Belichick and his intensity.

"What he's done here is unbeatable. That's about it. Good luck coach," Zolak said.