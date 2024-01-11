Who could replace Bill Belichick as New England Patriots head coach?

FOXBORO -- It's over. Bill Belichick's incredible run as head coach of the New England Patriots has come to an end, with the franchise reportedly set to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl champ after 24 seasons in Foxboro.

Belichick's run in New England will never be matched. Anywhere. By anyone. The dynasty that Belichick, Tom Brady, and Robert Kraft built, resulting in those six Super Bowl banners hanging in Gillette Stadium, is one of the greatest in sports history. And now it is has come to an end.

Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft are now tasked with finding the successor to the greatest head coach to ever do it. Someone has to come in and not just turn around a team that just went 4-13, but replace Bill Belichick. And likely build an entirely new staff. AND develop whomever the Patriots draft with the third overall pick in April's draft.

Good luck with all of that.

Who will end up filling Bill's shoes? Will the Krafts stay inside the organization and give Jerod Mayo a promotion? Will they go outside New England and bring in a former player who just became available earlier this week? Or will they really go outside the box and make a run at a guy who just won a college football title?

Here's a look at a few candidates to replace the GOAT in New England.

Jerod Mayo

Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo on the Patriots sideline during a game against the Dolphins in Miami during the 2022 NFL season. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Mayo, 37, has been seen as Belichick's heir apparent since Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas. Belichick drafted Mayo in 2008 and he had a solid eight-year career as a linebacker in the middle of New England's defense. He retired after the 2015 season, and after a few years away from football, Mayo joined Belichick's coaching staff as the Patriots' inside linebackers coach in 2019.

He's become an important part of the team's success on defense, and declined head-coaching interviews last year to remain in New England. Mayo would obviously be another defensive-minded coach, and he doesn't have any head-coaching experience. But players respect him and love playing for him, and the Krafts love him too, so don't be surprised if he ends up becoming Belichick's successor.

Mayo would bring a new, young, and energetic voice to the Patriots, but some continuity from the Belichick era would likely remain.

Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during Mike Vrabel's induction into the team's Hall of Fame. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Another former linebacker that played under Belichick, Vrabel won three Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots and was elected into the team's Hall of Fame last October. Vrabel would also bring six years experience as a head coach, after guiding the Titans to a 54-45 record in the regular season from 2018-23.

The Titans made the playoffs three times under Vrabel, which included a postseason win in New England in Tom Brady's final game with the Patriots and a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year for the 2021 season after the Titans went 12-5.

But Vrabel was dismissed after a 6-11 season in 2023, his second straight sub-.500 campaign with the Titans. Owner Amy Adams Shrunk reportedly questioned Vrabel's commitment to the franchise following his Hall of Fame ceremony in Foxboro during the season.

Before he got the head coaching job in Tennessee, Vrabel also served as the defensive line coach at his alma mater, Ohio State, and was the linebackers coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017) of the Houston Texans under Bill O'Brien. It'd be interesting to see if he retains his old boss if he goes get the New England gig.

Vrabel wouldn't be an in-house option, but he's another defensive-minded guy with Belichick ties. But those ties come as a player, and not from the Belichick coaching tree.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

IF he leaves Michigan, Harbaugh will be the most sought-after head coach out there after leading the Wolverines to a national championship this season. He has an incredible track record as the man in charge, with an 89-25 record over his nine seasons at Ann Arbor to go with his 44-19-1 record in his four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh got the most out of quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers, and got San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to his brother, Jim, and the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco made it back to the NFC Championship Game the following season.

He would completely change the Patriots' identity as an offensive-minded coach with no ties to Belichick. But if New England wants to draft and develop a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Krafts should make a serious run at Harbaugh.

He won't be cheap and he may want to go somewhere that already has an established quarterback, like the L.A. Chargers with Justin Herbert. But Harbaugh should be at the top of the list for the Patriots.

Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

The 37-year-old Johnson would be a first-time head coach, but he's made a name for himself as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions the last two seasons. Detroit's offense was one of the best in the NFL in 2023, ranking third in yards per game (394.8), second in passing yards per game (258.9), and fifth in both rushing yards per game (135.9) and points per game (27.1). And that was with Jared Goff at quarterback.

Johnson is a creative play-caller with a lot of upside and has been on an NFL staff since 2012, when he started as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

Johnson started his coaching career at Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant, and held that role until 2011 when he was promoted to tight ends coach for the Eagles.

With the Lions in the playoffs, the Patriots wouldn't be able to chat with Johnson until after the wild card round.

Bobby Slowik

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik talks with quarterback C.J. Stroud. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another young offensive mind, Slowik is getting head-coaching interest after just one year as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans. But it was an incredible season for the 36-year-old, who oversaw C.J. Stroud's rookie campaign and had the Texans' offense ranked 12th after it finished 31st in 2022. He did all of that despite Houston's lack of a real run game.

Slowik is an incredibly creative play-caller and could be just what the doctored ordered to turn around the New England offense. Like Johnson, Slowik and the Texans are playing this weekend, so the Patriots wouldn't be able to interview him until after the wild card round.