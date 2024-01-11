"Greatest football mind to ever live," Players past and present react to Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots

FOXBORO -- While the end of Bill Belichick's run in New England has been expected for the last several weeks, news of the Patriots and the head coach parting ways on Thursday morning sent shockwaves throughout the football world.

While Belichick's 24 years in New England did not end well, no one will ever match what he accomplished with the Patriots over the last two decades. Along with Tom Brady, he turned the Patriots into a dynasty and brought six Super Bowl championships to Foxboro, with a whole lot of wins along the way.

While he was often gruff and a bit rough around the edges with reporters, that is now how he was with his players. He was a tough coach to play for, for sure, but his players loved to play for Bill Belichick. He got the best out of nearly everyone that played for him, and the players appreciated his all-in approach to everything Patriots football.

Just look at Tedy Bruschi's comments on ESPN's Get Up! after the news broke Thursday morning.

After the news broke Thursday morning, several of Belichick's players in New England (both from last season and way back when) took to social media to reflect on Belichick's incredible run in New England and what it meant to the NFL.

Former Patriots react to Bill Belichick's departure from the Patriots

Richard Seymour

Belichick drafted Richard Seymour sixth overall, and Big Sey was an absolute menace on the New England defensive line for eight seasons. He won three Super Bowls in that time, and was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. He may have clashed with Belichick during his time in New England, which eventually resulted in his trade to the Raiders, but Seymour's love for his former head coach never dissipated.

Seymour called Belichick "the greatest football mind to ever live" and included a goat emoji in a post to X on Thursday.

the greatest football mind to ever live 🐐 https://t.co/gtEdlmw8df — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 11, 2024

Jason McCourty

After suffering through an 0-16 season with the Cleveland Browns, Belichick rescued Jason McCourty and brought him to New England in 2018, pairing him with his twin brother, Devin, in the Patriots secondary.

In his first season with the Pats, McCourty finally got to enjoy a winning season, which culminated with New England's Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, McCourty shared a picture of him and Belichick returning to Foxboro with the Lombardi Trophy on X:

One of the greatest moments in Patriots franchise history! pic.twitter.com/EhHeAgQ4Ln — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 11, 2024

Patrick Chung

Belichick drafted Chung in 2009 and then brought him back in 2014 after the safety spent a season in Philadelphia. Chung won three Super Bowls over his 10 seasons with the Patriots, and thanked Belichick for "everything" on Thursday:

Greatest ever. Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you pic.twitter.com/6kuk5xALtd — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 11, 2024

Rex Burkhead

Former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, who spent four seasons in New England and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2018, also thanked his former head coach and called him the "greatest to ever do it" on Thursday.

Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach. https://t.co/3frmVK3TeD — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) January 11, 2024

Matt Chatham

We all know that Belichick loves special teams players. Matt Chatham joined the Patriots when Belichick arrived in 2000, and was a fixed on the team's special teams unit through its first three Super Bowl victories.

"We're all better here for having Bill as mentor & teacher," Chatham posted on X Thursday.

The greatest ever…we’re all better here for having Bill as mentor & teacher! The most successful coaching tenure in history by light years. THANK YOU, Coach 🙏 https://t.co/McqbUUTyA7 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 11, 2024

Julian Edelman

This post to X is a few days old, but it's Julian Edelman so it's worth a share.

If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach. #FoxboroForever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 7, 2024

Current Patriots react to Bill Belichick's departure from the Patriots

Currently players have been a pretty quiet so far. But Davon Godchaux, whom Belichick called one of the best defensive tackles in the league last season, called his former head coach the "greatest" early Thursday morning.

The Greatest! Thank you🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 11, 2024

Linebacker Mack Wilson, who has been with the Patriots the last two seasons, doesn't seem very thrilled that someone else will be on the New England sideline next season.

This post will be updated as more players -- past and present -- react to Thursday's news.