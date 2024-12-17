"Best small towns to visit" list includes 5 New England vacation spots

Planning a trip? Make sure you're on top of new travel guidelines

New England is well-represented in the U.S. News & World Report "Best Vacation Rankings" for 2025.

There are five destinations in the region featured on the magazine's list of the best small towns to visit. An ideal small town is defined by U.S. News as having less than 50,000 people with "picture-perfect natural beauty and a unique character all their own."

Bar Harbor named best small town

Bar Harbor in Maine took the crown for "Best Small Towns to Visit," beating out places like Telluride, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Sedona, Arizona.

"With charming bed-and-breakfasts and a quaint downtown lined with shops and art galleries, Bar Harbor is small-town Maine at its finest," the magazine says.

Bar Harbor, considered the gateway to Acadia National Park, is also such a popular cruise ship destination that town residents voted in recent years to allow only 1,000 passengers per day to visit.

Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

The Massachusetts islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard are also considered small towns by U.S. News, even though their populations swell considerably in the summer months.

Nantucket is 10th on the list.

"If your ideal getaway includes tranquil beach days in an exclusive locale, look no further than Nantucket," the report says. "This tiny island off the coast of Massachusetts is beloved by travelers for its quaint small-town atmosphere and three photogenic lighthouses."

Martha's Vineyard came in 23rd, and U.S. News says it has hotel and campground options for travelers that can accommodate any budget. But if you're willing to splurge a little, there was a "stunning compound" available to rent in Chilmark this summer for $1 million a month.

The other New England towns making the list were Camden, Maine at No. 8 and Stowe, Vermont at No. 14.

Boston named 3rd best city to visit

In another U.S. news ranking of the top American cities to visit in 2025, Boston came in third, finishing only behind top-ranked New York and Washington, D.C.

The magazine says Boston is attractive to tourists for its history and celebrated attractions like the Freedom Trail, Faneuil Hall and Fenway Park.

"Beyond Boston's storied past, this city is beloved for its walkability, small-town feel and activities that vary with its four distinct seasons," U.S. News says.