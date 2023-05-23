Boston's Freedom Trail named one of USA Today's "best free attractions"

BOSTON - Everyone loves a good outdoor activity - especially one that doesn't cost anything. And according to USA Today readers, Boston is home to one of America's "best free attractions."

The Freedom Trail ranks fifth on the newspaper's list of no-cost experiences, finishing ahead of well-known places like New York's Central Park and the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Starting at the Boston Common, but easily picked up at any point along the way, the Freedom Trail offers historical insight into the city and its surroundings," USA Today writes. "Easy to 'hop on and off,' the Freedom Trail weaves throughout the city and highlights some of Boston's most special places, including Park Street Church, the Old State House, Faneuil Hall, Paul Revere House and the USS Constitution."

The 2.5-mile route leads to "16 nationally significant historic sites" and is visited by 4 million people annually, the Freedom Trail website says.

The top free attraction in the country is The Alamo in Texas, according to the vote. Click here for the full list.