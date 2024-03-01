It costs $1 million a month to rent this "stunning compound" on Martha's Vineyard

CHILMARK - Looking to splurge on a summer getaway? A "stunning compound" is available to rent on Martha's Vineyard for $1 million a month.

The Menemsha Pound Compound sits on 4.9 acres in Chilmark. Built in 2012, it has 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus "breathtaking water views," according to the listing with Sotheby's International Realty.

An overhead view of the $1 million Martha's Vineyard rental. Andrew Azoulay

The rental includes access to a dock on the property with three boats, including a custom-made Italian yacht, Sotheby's listing broker Thomas Wallace tells WBZ-TV.

"You may need to bring your own captain," Wallace noted.

The deck overlooking the water at Menemsha Pond Andrew Azoulay

"Unusual degree of amenities"

So what else does a million-dollar rental get you? There are two kitchens, a home theater, and a waterfront deck on the main house that can accommodate 20 people. A pool house features an indoor heated pool and spa, plus a sauna and steam room.

The pool at the Martha's Vineyard compound Andrew Azoulay

The property has an "entertainment building" with a full gym, a basketball court with a "NBA professional basketball shooting machine," and a tennis/pickleball court. There's also a one-bedroom "hilltop writer's cottage" on the compound offering panoramic views of the pond.

"There's an unusual degree of amenities," Wallace said.

The rental is available for four consecutive weeks between May and July or September and October.

Inside the Menemsha Pond Compound Bob Gothard

The eye-popping price has caught the eye of officials on the island, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

"A rental at this astounding figure is clear evidence of the ever-increasing income inequality that is eroding the culture and community of our town and Island," select board member Jim Malkin told the newspaper.

Another pricey listing on Martha's Vineyard made headlines last year, when Diane Sawyer sold her $24 million beach property in Vineyard Haven.