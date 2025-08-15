Dozens of beaches in Massachusetts closed for swimming due to bacteria, toxic algae in water

It will be ideal beach day weather in Massachusetts this weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and 90s. But dozens of beaches across the state are closed for swimming because there is either too much bacteria in the water or toxic algae is present.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health maintains a daily online dashboard of beach closures. As of 8 a.m. Friday, there were more than 50 closures listed.

The main beach at Walden Pond in Concord is closed all summer due to construction of a new bathhouse.

Beach closures in Massachusetts

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ashland Reservoir - Main Beach, Ashland (Bacterial Exceedance)

Woodbury, Beverly (Bacterial Exceedance)

Nutting Lake - Micozzi Beach @ North, Billerica (Bacterial Exceedance)

Nutting Lake - Micozzi Beach @ South, Billerica (Bacterial Exceedance)

Carson Beach @ Bathhouse, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Carson Beach @ L Street, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Freeman Lake, Chelmsford (Bacterial Exceedance and Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Chicopee Beach, Chicopee (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Walden Pond - Main, Concord (Other)

Sandy Beach, Danvers (Bacterial Exceedance)

Moses Smith Creek, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Centennial Grove, Essex (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Learned Pond Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Saxonville Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Chilson Beach, Franklin (Bacterial Exceedance)

American Legion Park, Georgetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Seymour Pond, Harwich (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Eagle Lake, Holden (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pleasure Point, Holliston (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Stoddard Park, Holliston (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Sandy Point - Plum Island @ North, Ipswich (Bacterial Exceedance)

Santuit Pond @ Bryants Neck, Mashpee (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Santuit Pond @ Town Landing, Mashpee (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Nahant Beach, Nahant (Bacterial Exceedance)

Sesachacha Pond, Nantucket (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cochituate State Park Beach, Natick (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Memorial Beach @ Wading (Bacterial Exceedance)

Crystal Lake, Newton (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Frye Pond Beach, North Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Stevens Pond - Center, North Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Carbuncle Pond, Oxford (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Lulu Pond Beach, Pittsfield (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Willow Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearce Lake @ Breakheart Reservation, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Community Center Beach, Sharon (Bacterial Exceedance)

South Pond Beach, Southwick (Bacterial Exceedance)

Bass Pond @ Right, Springfield (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Camp Wilder @ Right), Springfield (Bacterial Exceedance)

Paddle Club @ Right, Springfield (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)

Shangri-La, Wareham (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Lakeside, Webster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Memorial Beach, Webster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Hampton Ponds - Kingsley Beach, Westfield (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Hamptons Pond - Lamberts Beach, Westfield (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Crow Hill Pond Beach, Westminster (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wilmington Town Beach, Wilmington (Bacterial Exceedance)

Why are beaches closed in Massachusetts?

Bacterial exceedance can result from runoff pollution or sewage overflows after heavy rain. Swimming in water with too much bacteria can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, respiratory illness and itching.

The harmful cyanobacteria blooms can lead to similar problems. The algae bloom occurs when cyanobacteria multiplies quickly, causing water to become pea soup-colored and smell bad. In Plymouth last week, beachgoers and their pets were warned to avoid several ponds because the toxic algae could make them sick.

None of the beach closures are related to a rare flesh-eating bacteria that infected a swimmer at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth. Health officials there say the beach is safe for swimming as long as people make sure they do not go in the water with an exposed wound.