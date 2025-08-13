Bacteria that can cause rare "flesh-eating" disease infects swimmer at Cape Cod beach

Cape Cod health officials say a person who swam at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth has contracted a rare but potentially life-threatening infection from a bacteria that can cause a "flesh-eating" illness.

The Falmouth Health Department said an older adult has a confirmed case of Vibrio vulnificus after swimming at the Buzzards Bay beach with an exposed wound. The agency said the bacteria is "extremely uncommon in Massachusetts," and the beach remains open for swimming.

"Cape Cod's beaches are an important part of our economy, culture, and community," Falmouth health agent Scott McGann said in a statement. "By taking a few simple precautions, residents and visitors, and particularly anyone who is vulnerable or immunocompromised, can continue to enjoy them safely."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday issued an alert about "the potential danger of Vibrio bacteria in coastal waters."

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

The Centers for Disease Control says Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that lives in warm water and can cause necrotizing fasciitis, also known as "flesh-eating disease."

"What's striking about this, and the reason that it's a public health alert, is this particular bacteria is not typically seen in this area and it's important for people who are at high risk to understand that the risk might actually be a little elevated right now," Dr. Shira Doron, the chief infection control officer with Tufts Medicine, told WBZ-TV.

The CBS Evening News reported just this week that cases are increasing as ocean temperatures rise. Most infections have been seen in southeast states like Louisiana, Florida and North Carolina, but there have been cases reported in Connecticut and New York.

DPH said there have been seven confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus among Massachusetts residents in recent years, including four that were likely contracted in the state.

"It is rare," Dr. Doron said. "We do sometimes see these cases in the hospital, but most of the cases that we see are people who just returned from or traveled to the Gulf Coast area and were swimming there."

Symptoms include fever, redness, pain, swelling and warmth in the wound area, as well as discoloration and discharge.

"Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation," the CDC says. "About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."

Most Vibrio vulnificus infections come from eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. The Falmouth Health Department said there have not been any cases of the disease tied to eating oysters or shellfish harvested from Massachusetts.

Taking precautions

There is no way to test the water for Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. Falmouth authorities stressed that healthy people have a low risk of severe illness, but people with liver disease, diabetes, weakened immune systems or other chronic conditions should take precautions in the water.

DPH said in a social media post that swimmers with any kind of open wound should avoid salt water or brackish water, which is a mix of salt and fresh water. If they do go in the water, they should cover the wound with a waterproof bandage.