Dangerous bacteria closes 6 ponds in Plymouth, Massachusetts: "Looks like pea soup"

Several ponds that are typically packed with people in Plymouth, Massachusetts are completely empty because they are filled with dangerous bacteria.

No boaters, no swimmers. No beachgoers. All because of cyanobacteria bloom also called blue-green algae in the water.

Karen Keane is the Public Health Director for the town of Plymouth. "They can get very sick, they have gastrointestinal illness, so upset stomach, diarrhea. Dogs especially can get very, very sick," Keane said.

Water unsafe for swimming, boating

She said a total of six ponds have a cyanobacteria bloom. "What that means is the level of cyanobacteria has risen to a level that's unsafe to swim in," Keane said.

The town has posted an advisory to let folks know to keep out of the water because it could cause harm to both people and pets.

Warning about cyanobacteria bloom at Plymouth, Massachusetts pond. CBS Boston

Rosemary Conlon's backyard is Billington Sea, one of the pond's that has the bacteria. "We live for this time of year. We have 10 grandkids so they come over and they can't do anything right now," she said.

Along with Billington Sea, Russell Mill Pond, Great Herring Pond, Big Sandy Pond, Clear Pond and Little Herring Pond all have the cyanobacteria bloom. "Things like jet skis, boating, things like that. We also tell folks to stay away from that because you can also inhale the bacteria when the water splashes on you using these water vehicles," Keane said.

There are still plenty of other ponds for folks to enjoy this amazing stretch of summer weather, but town officials urge people to be on the lookout. "If you see what you think to be a cyanobacteria bloom, looks like pea soup on top of the water, at a water body that you frequent, please notify our office," Keane said.