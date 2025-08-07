There are over 30 harmful algae blooms in Massachusetts lakes and ponds right now: See the list

Health officials in Massachusetts are spreading the word about harmful blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, in lakes and ponds around the state.

In Plymouth, the public health director told WBZ-TV that there are six ponds with cyanobacteria blooms that can make people and dogs "very sick." Signs are posted on the beaches to tell people not to swim at the water, and to keep their dogs away from shore.

In Brookline on Tuesday, the town warned that a harmful bloom has been confirmed at the Brookline Reservoir, which is a popular walking area. Fishing is banned at the reservoir and no pets are allowed until further notice, the town said. Anyone who makes contact with the algae should rinse off immediately.

Part of the Charles River near the Harvard Bridge also has an algae bloom. In 2024, the area experienced its first major bloom in four years.

What is an algae bloom?

An algae bloom happens when cyanobacteria multiplies quickly in a highly concentrated area. It can cause the water to become pea soup-colored and sometimes smell bad. Warm weather, sunlight and excess nutrients in the water from runoff can make it grow faster.

The bloom can release toxins that may cause skin irritation or gastrointestinal problems if ingested. Inhaling the water spray may also result in asthma-like symptoms, the state says.

Algae bloom advisories in Massachusetts

Here is the list of harmful cyanobacterial blooms in Massachusetts as of Aug. 6, according to a state dashboard.

Lake Holland, Belchertown

Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Boston

Charles River--Downstream of Massachusetts Ave (the Harvard Bridge), Boston/Cambridge

Quaboag Pond, Brookfield/East Brookfield

Brookline Reservoir, Brookline

Freeman Lake, Chelmsford

Heart Pond, Chelmsford

Rubber Thread Pond, Easthampton

Seymour Pond, Harwich/Brewster

West Reservoir, Harwich

Schoolhouse Pond, Hyannis

Long Pond, Marstons Mills

Santuit Pond, Mashpee

Clarks Cove, Nantucket

Capaum Pond, Nantucket

Hummock Pond, Nantucket

Lake Cochituate-South Pond, Natick

Crystal Lake, Newton

Carbuncle Pond, Oxford

Clear Pond, Plymouth

Big Sandy Pond, Plymouth

Billington Sea, Plymouth

Great Herring Pond, Plymouth

Little Herring Pond, Plymouth

Russell Mill Pond, Plymouth

Bass Pond, Springfield

Lake Quannapowitt, Wakefield

Hardy Pond, Waltham

Glen Charlie Pond, Wareham

Pequot Pond/Hampton Ponds, Westfield

Blackstone Canal, Uxbridge