Bald eagle thought to be shot in Massachusetts was actually injured in eagle fight, vets believe

Veterinarians say a bald eagle found injured and bloodied in Fitchburg, Massachusetts over the weekend was likely hurt in a fight with another eagle and not shot by a human as authorities first suspected.

The Leominster Fitchburg Animal Control Facebook page shared pictures of the wounded bird of prey on Saturday. Two wildlife rehabilitation experts used gloves and a towel to wrangle the eagle and transport it to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic.

"This poor guy appears to have been shot (which is a federal offense)," animal control wrote.

The bald eagle found injured in Fitchburg. Leominster Fitchburg Animal Control

The post attracted hundreds of social media comments and shares, with many calling for justice.

"Hoping they catch whoever did this," one person commented.

But as The Worcester Telegram & Gazette first reported, it turns out that the eagle's injuries were probably the result of a bird-on-bird brawl.

"Veterinarians at Tufts Wildlife Clinic performed a physical examination of the eagle, which revealed multiple puncture wounds that are suspected to have been sustained during a fight with another eagle," Tufts Wildlife Clinic director Dr. Maureen Murray said in a statement.

No other injuries were detected, and veterinarians will continue to monitor the eagle's condition in the coming days.

Bald eagles can be very territorial, especially during breeding season. Last month in Chicago, two eagles got stuck together while fighting and crashed into a house.

The bald eagle population continues to rebound in Massachusetts. They are listed as a species of "special concern," and as of 2023 there were more than 80 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in the state.