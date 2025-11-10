Bald eagles rescued after crashing into house, getting stuck together

The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors got a rather unusual call this past weekend about two bald eagles in a bit of a predicament.

Someone called their hotline to report that two bald eagles were on the ground, stuck together, after crashing into a house.

"As unlikely as that sounds, that's exactly what our volunteer found," the group wrote on their Facebook page.

The volunteers found that the birds were gripping each other with both feet, locked together. One of the two eventually managed to get free and flew away.

The other was taken to the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center to be checked out and then released back into the wild with a clean bill of health.

Sarah Reich, lead veterinarian at the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center, said it's currently the beginning of breeding and nest building season, so conflicts like this between eagles are not uncommon.