U.S. Steel Bald Eagle fights off intruder attempting to get into nest

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Don't mess with the eagles nesting at the U.S Steel Irvin Works.

That's the lesson another eagle learned on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., another bald eagle attempted to invade the nest as the father protected his egg.

The ensuing battle only lasted a few seconds, but the dad was able to fight back and drive the would-be invader from the nest.

Don't forget - you can watch Pittsburgh's other favorite eagles - the Hays Bald Eagles right here on KDKA at this link!