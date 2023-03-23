Watch CBS News
U.S. Steel Bald Eagle fights off intruder attempting to get into nest

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Don't mess with the eagles nesting at the U.S Steel Irvin Works. 

That's the lesson another eagle learned on Sunday evening. 

Around 7 p.m., another bald eagle attempted to invade the nest as the father protected his egg. 

USS Eagles - Adult intruder in nest; Irvin sends it over the side (Cam 1) 3-19-23 @19:16 by PixCams on YouTube

The ensuing battle only lasted a few seconds, but the dad was able to fight back and drive the would-be invader from the nest. 

Don't forget - you can watch Pittsburgh's other favorite eagles - the Hays Bald Eagles right here on KDKA at this link!

