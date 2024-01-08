Ayo Edebiri, "The Holdovers" among Golden Globes winners with Massachusetts ties

"It can happen here"; Golden Globe nominated films that filmed in Mass and cast local actors

BOSTON - A Dorchester native won big at the Golden Globes Sunday night, as did a movie filmed right here in Massachusetts. Ayo Edebiri was recognized for her role in "The Bear" and "The Holdovers" won acting awards for Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Edebiri graduated from Boston Latin School in 2013. She plays chef Sydney Adamu in the Hulu comedy-drama series.

In her acceptance speech for best actress in a TV musical or comedy, Edebiri thanked "all of my agents' and managers' assistants" who respond to her emails.

"I'm so very grateful for this," Edebiri said. "I'm in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up. I'm an artist, and I'm very lucky to be an artist."

"The Holdovers" was filmed in Massachusetts with local cast members

In his accepting his award for best actor in a musical or comedy, Giamatti thanked "the entire cast and crew in Boston - 'Beantown' - fantastic."

The Holdovers filmed in several local communities, including Boston, Worcester, Cambridge, Saugus, Gloucester, Milton, Somerville, Southboro, Wakefield and Waltham, according to the Massachusetts Film Office.

Roxbury native Naheem Garcia plays a maintenance worker in the movie, which was also nominated for best musical or comedy. And New Hampshire's Ian Dolley plays one of the prep school boys who has no place to go over the holiday break.

"It was super exciting because I always knew going into it, that this is going to be a really good movie," the 14-year-old told WBZ-TV. "You only ever see it in L.A. or Hollywood, big names that are doing this stuff so it's really cool for someone like me who goes to a public school in New Hampshire to be in The Holdovers."

