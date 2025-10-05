Patriots' Antonio Gibson ruled out for rest of Week 5 with knee injury

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Gibson injured his right knee while returning a kickoff against the Bills, when he took a big hit from Buffalo cornerback Cam Lewis. Gibson went airborne as he absorbed the hit from Lewis and ended up losing the football, but fellow running back and kickoff returner TreVeyon Henderson was able to recover the ball.

Gibson was able to limp off under his own power and immediately went to the blue medical tent on the New England sideline. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest a short time later, and was seen on the NBC broadcast leaving the field with tears in his eyes.

Losing Gibson will test New England's depth at running back, which was already a bit shaky after Rhamondre Stevenson was benched briefly for losing his third fumble of the season in the first quarter. Gibson had taken over as New England's lead running back after Stevenson's latest fumble, and had 21 rushing yards on his six carries.

Gibson, 27, is in his second season with the Patriots. Entering Week 5 against the Bills, he had rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on his 19 carries. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 90-yard kickoff return touchdown sparked the Patriots to a 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami.