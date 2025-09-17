Patriots' Antonio Gibson earns big honor for kickoff return touchdown in Week 2

Antonio Gibson's 90-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 2 helped the New England Patriots escape Miami with a win over the Dolphins, and has now earned Gibson a nice honor for the first time in his career. The Patriots' return man was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Dolphins had just taken a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth quarter with a 74-yard punt return touchdown, when Gibson answered in an explosive way. He took the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a go-ahead score for the Patriots, which put the team back on top, 30-27. It was the momentum swing the Patriots needed in the second half, and New England escaped with a 33-27 win for the franchise's first victory in Miami since 2019.

It was Gibson's first career kickoff return touchdown and the first in the NFL this season. Gibson has had to share a little bit of the spotlight with head coach Mike Vrabel, who went viral for racing down the sideline with Gibson during his return.

"If he was keeping up with me, I need to run faster," Gibson joked after Sunday's win.

Gibson had 171 yards on his six kickoff returns Sunday, and has averaged a career-best 29.9 yards on his eight returns through the first two weeks. He also had a crucial 15-yard rush out of the backfield to help set up a Patriots touchdown earlier in the second half in Miami.

This is the first "Player of the Week" award for Gibson, who is in his sixth NFL season and second with the Patriots. He joined New England during the 2024 offseason when he signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract with the Patriots, following four seasons with the Washington franchise.

Patriots winning weekly NFL honors

Gibson's win is the first "Player of the Week" award for the Patriots since the 2022 season, when five New England players took home honors.

That season, Matthew Judson (Week 5), Joshua Uche (Week 14), and Kyle Dugger (Week 17) each earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, while kicker Nick Folk (Week 8) and return man Marcus Jones (Week 11) brought home Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Jones won his award after his walk-off punt return touchdown lifted the Patriots to a win over the New York Jets.