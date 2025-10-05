Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled again for the Patriots in Week 5 vs. Bills

Rhamondre Stevenson put the ball on the ground once again for the New England Patriots early in Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. It was the 10th time the running back has lost a fumble in his last 10 games for New England, going back to last season.

Stevenson fumbled away New England's second possession of the game in the first quarter Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo -- one play after the New England defense recovered a fumble of its own to give the Patriots offense the ball at the Buffalo 47-yard line.

Drake Maye connected with Stevenson for seven yards on first down, but the running back let Shaq Thompson punch the ball out as he turned up field to pick up more yardage. Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard recovered the ball at the Buffalo 38.

It was the third lost fumble for Stevenson so far this season, joining the two lost fumbles he had in New England's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and right tackle Mike Onwenu both went up to Stevenson on the sideline to offer up words of encouragement after his fumble. Vrabel supported Stevenson after his fumbling issues against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, and he had his back again Sunday in Buffalo.

Stevenson only benched briefly after losing fumble vs. Bills

The New England defense bailed Stevenson out by forcing a quick punt, but the fifth-year back started the Patriots next drive on the bench. Antonio Gibson carried the ball on the first three plays of the drive and picked up 15 yards, and had another seven-yard rush after the Patriots got a first down.

But Stevenson was back on the field for a third-and-8 play when Maye hit Kayshon Boutte for just enough to move the chains. He didn't get a carry on the drive though, which ended with another New England punt.

So it would appear as though Vrabel still intends on playing Stevenson despite the running back losing another fumble, but it may only be in pass-protection situations. That potential approach took a hit in the second quarter though, when Gibson had to leave the field after he was up-ended -- and nearly fumbled the ball away himself -- on a kickoff return. Gibson appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg/knee before he was hit, and had to be helped off the field after the play.

The Patriots threw the ball five straight plays after the Gibson injury, with rookie TreVeyon Henderson out at running back for the series.

We'll see if the Gibson injury paves the way for more carries for Stevenson -- and if he remains on a short leash with Vrabel and the coaching staff.