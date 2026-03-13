Danvers murder suspect Anthony DeMayo was "stabbing all these bushes" in Lynn after killing, neighbor says

A woman who saw accused teen killer Anthony DeMayo in her neighborhood said he was "stabbing" bushes near her home after the horrific murder of 69-year-old Janet Swallow in Danvers, Massachusetts.

According to police, DeMayo, 18, confessed to stabbing Swallow to death in her house Wednesday night in a brutal random attack. In court documents filed Friday, police said DeMayo "told investigators that he planned on committing this act for a long time, and wanted to kill someone for a long time."

DeMayo lives in Lynn, about 10 miles south of the crime scene in Danvers.

On Thursday afternoon, a day after Swallow's murder, police said he was seen wandering his neighborhood holding a bloody knife after crashing his car.

Danvers murder suspect seen in Lynn

Ashley O'Brien told CBS News Boston she saw the teen near her home in Lynn at that time and called police.

"He was kind of like just bobbing and weaving between these two streets with the knife in his hand and he was kind of like just swinging it around," O'Brien said.

Video from a doorbell camera on O'Brien's home showed him walking near her house Bow Ridge Road.

"He just kind of like looked me dead in the eyes. He kind of just crossed right over here and he started stabbing all these bushes. It was very bizarre," O'Brien said.

"He was kind of like taking the knife and gliding it across and he was kind of just like practicing it looked like on them, so I just knew once this guy got by me, I was just going to come in and call the cops because of his erratic behavior."

"I could just tell that he was very unhinged and mentally unstable. He didn't care that anyone could see that he had a knife," she told CBS News Boston.

"It's really crazy. This is a very quiet neighborhood with a lot of older people and kids that live here and we let our kids drive bikes and everything. Now it's kind of tainted everything so it's really sad."

"Something crazy's going on"

John Bossi said the car the teen was driving crashed behind his house near some power lines.

"When the cops showed up and they were saying, "Hey, there's something going on in the area, we're doing an investigation, talking to the neighbors. I'm like 'Hey, something crazy's going on." So, I looked at the cameras and, all of a sudden out of the corner of my eye, I see the car coming straight down the ravine."

Police found the car and DeMayo. They said he admitted stabbing Swallow to death in her bedroom in Danvers and that he had no connection to her or her home.