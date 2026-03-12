Massachusetts high school senior charged in "random" murder of 68-year-old woman in her home

A high school senior has been charged in the "random" murder of a 68-year-old woman in Danvers, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Janet Swallow was found dead in her home on Amherst Street. Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony DeMayo of Lynn and charged him with murder.

DeMayo is a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, and has no connection to Swallow, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

"As of now, the investigation has not found any connection between the defendant and the victim," Tucker said.

On Thursday afternoon, Lynn police received a 911 call about a man, later identified as DeMayo, with a knife walking on Standish Street. Lynn police arrived and noticed a reddish-brown stain on the knife consistent with blood. Due to his erratic behavior, he was taken to Salem Hospital.

Information then led investigators to DeMayo's home in Lynn. After a search warrant was issued, evidence found at his home led investigators to Janet Swallow's home at 17 Amherst Street in Danvers.

Danvers and State Police entered the home and found Swallow dead with wounds "consistent of a homicide," Tucker said.

Tucker said he believes DeMayo acted alone. He was placed under arrest at Salem Hospital and later taken to the Danvers police station.

"This is a very difficult case because of the randomness of this violence," Tucker said.

The investigation remains ongoing and Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said there is no threat to the public.

"The Swallow family are longtime Danvers residents and we have notified Janet's two sons at this time of the tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family," Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said.

DeMayo will be arraigned on Friday in Salem District Court, where Tucker said more information will be released.

"This terrible tragedy has struck the Swallow family, the town of Danvers, and the Bishop Fenwick community, they are all in our thoughts as we continue to investigate," Tucker said.