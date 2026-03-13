Watch Live: Bishop Fenwick High School senior charged in random murder of woman in Danvers home due in court

Anthony DeMayo, an 18-year-old Bishop Fenwick High School student, will be in court Friday charged with the "random" murder of 68-year-old Janet Swallow in Danvers, Massachusetts.

More information in the case is expected to come out when DeMayo is arraigned in Salem District Court, hours after Swallow was found dead in her home on Amherst Street Thursday.

The investigation started Thursday afternoon when Lynn Police got a 911 call about a man with a knife walking on Standish Road. When police found him, they said they noticed blood on the knife.

Officers said he was acting erratically, so he was taken to Salem Hospital. Police then went to search his home in Lynn. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said evidence led them to Swallow's home in Danvers, where police found her dead.

DeMayo was arrested at the hospital and charged with murder. He spent the night at the Danvers police station. He's a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody.

There's no word yet on a motive, but police believe DeMayo acted alone.

"This was random. There was no connection between the defendant and the resident," Tucker said at a news conference late Thursday night. "He had no connection to the home."

Danvers Police Chief James Lovel said Swallow leaves behind two sons.

"This is a very difficult case because of the randomness of this violence," Tucker said.

Danvers, Massachusetts is about 10 miles north of Lynn and 22 miles north of Boston.