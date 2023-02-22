Andover father Andrew Robinson was depressed before apparent murder-suicide, DA says

ANDOVER - Investigators released new information Wednesday on the apparent murder-suicide earlier this month in Andover that left a mother, father and their 12-year-old son dead, including details about the 911 call made from the home and father Andrew Robinson's mental health struggles leading up to the "horrendous incident."

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker says it's believed Andrew Robinson made the 911 call from the Porter Road home just after 3 a.m. His son was still alive at the time, the investigation indicated.

"A young male voice, believed to be that of Sebastian Robinson, could be heard shouting in the background," Tucker said. "The voices on the call were difficult to understand, but loud smashing sounds could be heard, and officers were dispatched to the home at 3:10 a.m. Investigators now believe the sounds were gunshots."

Officers got to the home by 3:18 a.m. They found 55-year-old Linda Robinson dead from gunshot wounds in a hallway, Tucker said, and Sebastian Robinson shot to death on the kitchen floor.

"At this time, investigators believe Andrew Robinson shot and killed his wife, then his son, before shooting himself," Tucker said.

Family and friends told detectives that Andrew Robinson "was depressed and having trouble sleeping, and was seeking treatment for physical and mental health issues from medical professionals in the area," Tucker said. "He also had been prescribed medication for his conditions."

The 9mm Sig Sauer handgun recovered by officers in the home was legally bought and properly registered, Tucker said.

"Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred," Andrew Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a statement. "However, some of the 'why' has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected."

Tucker urged people to reach out for help if they or someone they know are having mental health problems.

"While we can never know everything going on inside someone's home or mind, we're absolutely clear domestic violence can't be tolerated for any reason, and that there's a mental health crisis in our country," he said. "No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems."

Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines.