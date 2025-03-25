Remains of missing woman found in Derry, NH, after five years

Police in Derry, New Hampshire, announced that they have found the remains of a woman who has been missing for five years.

Missing since 2020

Amanda Grazewski's remains were found near a golf course in Derry, New Hampshire, on Thursday, March 20, almost exactly five years after she disappeared.

Grazewski was 23 years old when she disappeared. She had been staying with a friend, but, police said, she left the friend's home without her belongings and vanished from the Birch Street area in Derry on March 17, 2020.

Tip from drone pilot

A drone pilot hired by Grazewski's family saw something near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry and notified police on Wednesday, March 19. Police searched the area based on the tip and found the skeletal remains that have now been identified as belonging to Grazewski by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in consultation with forensic anthropologists.

"Our thoughts are with Amanda Grazewski's family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy to them," said Attorney General John Formella. "I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement and forensic professionals involved in this case, as well as to the community members who have provided valuable tips throughout this investigation."

Police said they are still working to determine how Grazewski died and that the case continues to be under investigation. They are asking anyone with information about Grazewski's disappearance and death to contact the Derry, New Hampshire, Police Department.