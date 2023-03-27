Alewife main entrance and lobby reopen nearly two months after parking garage crash

CAMBRIDGE – The main entrance and lobby at the MBTA Alewife Station reopened Monday, nearly two months after a car smashed into a concrete barrier at the top level of the parking garage and sent debris falling to the ground below.

Red Line service was halted at the station for six days following the February 4 crash. Once service resumed, the main entrance and lobby remained closed until Monday.

The fifth floor of the parking garage also reopened Monday.

According to the MBTA, the main entrance was closed while crews built a temporary shoring tower to reinforce roof trusses. The shoring tower will remain in place until permanent repairs are made.

Transit Police believe the 29-year-old Medford man intentionally drove his car into the wall. Police were seeking to charge him with eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.