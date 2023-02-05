Alewife MBTA Station to remain closed Sunday as debris clean up from crash continues

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station is still closed Sunday, one day after a car smashed into a concrete barrier at the top level of the parking garage, sending debris and glass falling into the lobby.

The MBTA said overnight crews were able to remove the 10,000-pound concrete barrier from the roof. The clean-up process is ongoing, as is examining the building's structural integrity.

"While we're developing plans for securing the roof, we advise riders to expect shuttles to continue this week," the T said in a tweet.

Alewife Update: Overnight, we safely removed the 10,000lbs concrete barrier from the roof. We continue to clear other debris and examine the roof’s structural integrity. While we're developing plans for securing the roof, we advise riders to expect shuttles to continue this week. https://t.co/KJDtFYecBC pic.twitter.com/S2AoyWAkSH — MBTA (@MBTA) February 5, 2023

The agency said the garage will remain closed through at least Monday and drivers should find alternative parking. Drivers who have their car parked there may retrieve it though.

"We'll only reopen the garage after we've created a safe, accessible path of travel between the garage and busway," said the MBTA.

Police said they were called to the station around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday after a man intentionally crashed his car into the barrier. The vehicle could be seen hanging over the edge of the building.