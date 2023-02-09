Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Line service to resume at Alewife after parking garage crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Driver in Alewife crash to face charges
Driver in Alewife crash to face charges 00:27

ALEWIFE - Red Line service will resume at Alewife Station on Friday after a crash at the parking garage caused extensive damage. The lobby of the station will remain closed for repairs.

Last Saturday, a man crashed his car into a concrete barrier on the top floor of the garage, causing part of it to collapse.

The car was partially hanging off the roof of the garage directly above the main mezzanine of the station. The impact pushed a 10,000-pound concrete barrier from the garage onto the station's glass roof below. 

Glass and debris fell into the station's lobby. A 14-year-old girl was injured by falling debris. 

Transit Police believe the 29-year-old Medford man intentionally drove his car into the wall. Police are seeking to charge him with eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.