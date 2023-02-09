Red Line service to resume at Alewife after parking garage crash

ALEWIFE - Red Line service will resume at Alewife Station on Friday after a crash at the parking garage caused extensive damage. The lobby of the station will remain closed for repairs.

Last Saturday, a man crashed his car into a concrete barrier on the top floor of the garage, causing part of it to collapse.

The car was partially hanging off the roof of the garage directly above the main mezzanine of the station. The impact pushed a 10,000-pound concrete barrier from the garage onto the station's glass roof below.

Glass and debris fell into the station's lobby. A 14-year-old girl was injured by falling debris.

Transit Police believe the 29-year-old Medford man intentionally drove his car into the wall. Police are seeking to charge him with eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.