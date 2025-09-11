9/11 should be required teaching in Massachusetts schools, governor orders

9/11 should be taught in Massachusetts schools, Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday, 24 years after the terrorist attacks that changed America.

"Every student in Massachusetts needs to be taught in school about 9/11," Healey told WBZ-TV. "It's an incredibly important part of our American history, it's also a really important part of Massachusetts history because sadly so much of 9/11 happened from and involved so many Massachusetts families."

Of the nearly 3,000 victims on 9/11, 206 were from Massachusetts. The two planes that hit the World Trade Center both took off from Logan Airport in Boston.

Healey said she's directed education officials in the state to make sure that 9/11 "is fully incorporated into school curriculum frameworks." Only 14 states currently require 9/11 to be taught in schools, and Massachusetts is not one of them.

The governor said many schools in the state already teach students about 9/11, but she wants to make sure it's taught everywhere.

"Especially now in our country's time, in this moment, it's really important that we remember events like 9/11," she said. "Both what happened there, the horrific tragedy also the way it brought Americans together - the way this country was united, indivisible and strong."

Healey made the comments after meeting in Boston with young people who were putting together military care packages for local veterans and troops.

"None of them were around 24 years ago, but they know how important it is," she said.