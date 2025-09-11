Watch Live: Boston to observe 9/11 with reading of names, Sweeney Award and memorial ceremony

Massachusetts will mark 24 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies, a recognition of heroism and a day of service in Boston.

At 8 a.m. on the front steps of the State House, there will be a moment of silence and a reading of the names of 206 people from Massachusetts who were killed in the attacks.

American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, which both took off from Boston's Logan Airport, were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center in New York City.

Madeline Amy Sweeney Award

Madeline "Amy" Sweeney was a flight attendant from Acton on Flight 11 who contacted the airline's ground crew with information about the hijackers just minutes before the plane crashed. Every year on 9/11, Massachusetts awards the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to a local resident. Last year the award went to Jillian Smith of Wales, who ran into a burning home to rescue her elderly neighbor.

You can watch the reading of the names streaming live on CBS News Boston, followed by the Sweeney Award presentation at 9:30 a.m.

Boston Public Garden wreath laying

Mayor Michelle Wu will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance in the Boston Public Garden at 1 p.m.

Flowers and a photograph lie at the Boston Public Garden 9/11 Memorial. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Fenway Park blood drive

Fenway Park will host the annual 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive for the American Red Cross. Schedule an appointment between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RedCrossBlood.org by entering code Bos911.

Food bank volunteers

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Track at New Balance, more than 1,100 volunteers will pack nutritious meals for the Greater Boston Food Bank. The service event is one of 24 across the country, with a goal of packing 9 million meals to combat hunger.

Military care packages

Between noon and 3 p.m. on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, hundreds of volunteers will put together military care packages for local veterans and troops. The event is a partnership between Home Base and Project 351.

Firefighters Memorial Annual Ceremony

The public is invited to attend the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Annual Ceremony at 5 p.m. There will be a procession with firefighters, honor guards and bagpipes at 4:45 p.m. from Boston Common to Ashburton Park.

The ceremony, which is happening for a 17th year, will honor fallen firefighters and the victims of 9/11.