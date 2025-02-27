$30M lawsuit filed by family of cyclist hit and killed by box truck near MIT campus

Cyclists call for Cambridge to do more to protect them after bike rider is hit and killed by truck

The family of an MIT student who was hit and killed by a box truck in Cambridge, Massachusetts last year are suing the truck company for $30 million.

MIT student killed while riding bike

Minh-Thi Nguyen, 24, was riding her bicycle through the intersection of Hampshire and Portland streets in Cambridge on the morning of June 21, 2024 when police said she was struck by the box truck making a right onto Portland Street.

She died at Mass General Hospital. Nguyen was a third year student at MIT working on a PhD in physics.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, Nguyen was following the traffic laws and was in her lane. She was also wearing a helmet.

"There needs to be accountability for the 10-ton box truck that failed to yield the right of way and robbed the world of a brilliant mind and huge heart," said J. Tucker Merrigan, the managing partner of the law firm Sweeney Merrigan that filed the suit.

Charles P. Blouin, Inc. was named as the company that owned and operated the truck that struck Nguyen.

Nguyen family files lawsuit

"My heart aches for my daughter, who worked tirelessly her entire life, striving for success, only to meet such an unfair and tragic end," said Nguyen's father, Hieu Nguyen, in a statement. "When she died, part of me died with her."

Nguyen's mother Hoa Tran said the family is "still in shock."

"We are still not ready to accept the painful truth that you are no longer here with us, my sweet daughter," said Nguyen's mother, Hoa Tran, in a statement. "Every day, I still send you messages, though I know I'll never get a reply. But I keep texting you anyway, as it eases the ache of missing you, even just a little."

Julia Nguyen, Nguyen's sister, also spoke about the impact her sister's death had on the family.

"I'll never be able to be an aunt to her children or play the piano as she walks down the aisle. I'll never be able to see her win a Nobel prize in physics. Each day, I open my eyes feeling her spirit within me, but guilt overcomes me as I realize that I have the chance to live another day, and Minh-Thi doesn't," said Julia Nguyen, Nguyen's sister, in a statement.

WBZ-TV reached out to Charles P. Blouin, Inc. for comment but has not heard back.