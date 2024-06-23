Cyclist killed by truck in Massachusetts identified as conversation continues on bike safety

CAMBRIDGE - The cyclist who was hit and killed by a truck Friday in Cambridge has been identified as her death renews a conversation about safety for cyclists.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police said the victim, identified by family as Minh-Thi Nguyen, was riding through the intersection of Hampshire and Portland streets when a truck making a right collided with her bicycle. She was taken to Mass General Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The truck driver remained on the scene.

Flowers have been placed at the intersection where Nguyen died. Her death has left cyclists in Cambridge devastated and calling for the city to do more to protect riders.

"Sometimes it feels unsafe, I bike very slow," said Cambridge resident Zack Facco. "You've got people just pulling in and out all the time and so we've got all these bike lanes, which are great, but people park in them all the time and pull into them all the time, which can be tough. I feel for them, there's nothing you can really say for them but it's terrible."

Police said the crash investigation remains open. It's not if the truck driver will face any charges. A vigil to honor Nguyen will be held Monday night at the intersection where she was struck.