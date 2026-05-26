Boston World Cup 2026 transit options: How to get to the stadium in Foxboro

Looking for transit options to get to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston? Soccer fans have a couple of different ways to make the trip to the stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Gillette Stadium has been transformed into "Boston Stadium" for the seven matches it will host between June 13 and July 9. It's located 29 miles southwest of downtown Boston off Route 1.

Here are three transportation options for those headed to the World Cup in Massachusetts. Keep in mind that officials are discouraging anyone without a match ticket from traveling to the stadium that day.

Boston Stadium Train

The MBTA Commuter Rail will be running special "Boston Stadium Trains" to and from each match. The $80 round-trip tickets must be bought in advance on the mTicket app.

The special trains will run nonstop between Boston's South Station and Foxboro Station and can accommodate 20,000 fans per match. There will be no regular Commuter Rail service to Foxboro on match days.

Trains will depart every 15 minutes from South Station and take about an hour to get to Foxboro Station. They'll start heading back to Boston about 30 minutes after the match ends. It takes less than 10 minutes to walk from Foxboro Station to the stadium.

"Boarding times will be provided when you buy your ticket," Boston's World Cup website says. "Arrive in plenty of time at South Station and be prepared to wait in line as it is expected to be very busy."

Boston Stadium Express bus

For $95, you can take a bus to the matches. The "Boston Stadium Express" offers more than 20 pickup points at hotels across Greater Boston and Logan Airport. There will also be buses departing from the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence to the stadium.

The bus service provided by Yankee Line will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 fans per match. Special bus lanes will help the buses avoid traffic on Route 1.

Bus tickets must be booked online in advance. Fans will be dropped off at a point within a 10-minute walk of the stadium.

Driving to Boston Stadium

If you're driving to the stadium, Route 1 is the only way to go, no matter what your GPS says. Local roads will be blocked off before and after the match.

There have been mixed messages about driving to Boston Stadium for World Cup matches.

The state launched a "Kick the Drive" campaign that urges fans to avoid taking a car to the stadium and instead use public transportation, warning of "extremely limited" parking and heavy congestion on the highway.

"The guarantee is that there's going to be a lot of extra traffic," Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

A representative for Gillette Stadium, however, recently said that fans who typically drive to Foxboro for New England Patriots games or concerts should feel free to do the same for the World Cup. Kraft Sports + Entertainment COO Jim Nolan said the stadium will be able to add to the 5,000 parking spaces currently allotted for World Cup attendees, and also noted that independent lots along Route 1 will account for another 5,000 spots.

"We have significant parking, significant enough parking capacity for anyone who wants to drive to Gillette," he said.

Parking must be reserved in advance online, and reservations start at $175. After some initial confusion, organizers said tailgating will be allowed in stadium parking lots, which open four hours before kick-off.

Nolan also predicted that traffic won't be as bad as a typical Patriots game or concert because of how many people will be taking the bus or train to the stadium.

Uber, Lyft or taxi service is also an option with drop-off and pick-up areas around the stadium, though the cost will be unpredictable.

"Rideshare and taxi services are solely responsible for providing these services and determine availability and cost," the Boston World Cup website says. "They are expected to be very busy, particularly after each match, so plan and book ahead now with your preferred operator."