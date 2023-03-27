Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens charged with stealing rifle from State Police cruiser in Malden

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of a State Police patrol rifle from a marked cruiser last week. The cruiser was locked and parked in a garage at the Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden at the time.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old allegedly stole the rifle, a high-capacity magazine, and ammunition from the cruiser. A broken lock was visible from the driver's door when it was towed from the garage.

The 14-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The 15-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The firearm and other stolen items were recovered in a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old suspect.

The teens will be arraigned Tuesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 7:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.