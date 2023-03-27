2 teens charged with stealing rifle from State Police cruiser in Malden

MALDEN - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of a State Police patrol rifle from a marked cruiser last week. The cruiser was locked and parked in a garage at the Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden at the time.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old allegedly stole the rifle, a high-capacity magazine, and ammunition from the cruiser. A broken lock was visible from the driver's door when it was towed from the garage.

The 14-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The 15-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The firearm and other stolen items were recovered in a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old suspect.

The teens will be arraigned Tuesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court.