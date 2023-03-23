Patrol rifle stolen from State Police cruiser in Malden
MALDEN - A patrol rifle was stolen from a marked State Police cruiser in Malden overnight, police said Thursday.
The cruiser was locked and parked in a garage at the Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments at the time. WBZ-TV I-Team sources said the thieves broke in and stole the rifle and ammunition from a locked compartment inside the SUV. The sources said it "appears to be a professional job."
The cruiser belongs to a trooper assigned to Logan Airport, sources told the I-Team.
Police had the SUV towed away and they are looking for surveillance video in the area hoping to generate leads.
"At this time we have no indication of the rifle being used subsequent to its theft.," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
for more features.