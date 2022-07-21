How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack

Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers, who testified before Jan. 6 House committee

Bipartisan senators introduce reforms to Electoral Count Act of 1887

Prosecution rests after a day and a half in Bannon contempt trial

House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing

