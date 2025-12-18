Brown and MIT manhunt live updates as sources say shootings may be linked
What to know about the investigations into the Brown University shooting and the killing of an MIT professor:
- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the Dec. 13 shooting on the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, that killed two students and wounded nine others, two law enforcement sources told CBS News. Multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News earlier Thursday that a person of interest has been identified in the shooting.
- Law enforcement is investigating possible connections between the Brown University shooting and the Dec. 15 shooting death of 47-year-old Nuno Loureiro, an MIT professor, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, multiple sources told CBS News.
- The Brown shooting occurred in the school's Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams. The shooting took place in a first-floor classroom where students were taking part in a study session.
- Prior to Thursday, investigators had struggled to obtain clear security images of the person of interest in the Brown University shooting, or determine his possible whereabouts in the wake of the shooting.
Police searching in Salem, New Hampshire, sources say
Police are searching an area in Salem, New Hampshire, in connection with the Brown University mass shooting and the killing of the MIT professor, sources told CBS News Boston.
Aerial video from the station showed authorities surrounding a storage unit facility. Providence police officers were on scene.
A vehicle possibly linked to the suspect was found abandoned in that area, CBS News Boston chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported.
Salem is located about 40 minutes northwest of Boston. Police were searching an area off Interstate 93.
Manhunt ongoing in multiple states for suspect in Brown shooting, sources say
The ongoing, active manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect is now taking place in multiple states, law enforcement sources tell CBS News.
Search on for suspect, rented vehicle in Brown University shooting, sources say
Investigators are searching for a suspect in the Brown University shooting and a car that the person is believed to have rented, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Authorities believe the rented vehicle is the same make and model of a car that was also detected in the vicinity of the apartment of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, who was shot at his residence on Monday and died in a hospital the following day, the sources said.
Map traces key movements of person of interest on day of shooting
Surveillance video released by investigators traced the movements of the person of interest before and after the shooting Saturday afternoon. He was first seen on camera on a street near the Brown University campus at about 2 p.m.
A few minutes later, was seen pacing a couple of block away and then jogging down two nearby streets.
At about 4 p.m., the shooting took place in the Barus & Holley building on campus. Afterwards, investigators believe he cut through a parking lot and was last spotted at 4:06 p.m.
Police have shared multiple videos and images of the person, who is dressed in black and wearing a hat and face covering. But even a version "enhanced" by authorities did not provide a clear view of the person's face. The FBI described the person as being about 5-foot-8 with a stocky build.
Murdered MIT professor remembered as a "brilliant scientist"
Nuno Loureiro, a nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal, taught plasma physics at MIT and led its Plasma Science and Fusion Center.
The 47-year-old was found shot Monday night at his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts. He died at a hospital the following day.
"Nuno was not only a brilliant scientist, he was a brilliant person," colleague Dennis Whyte said in an obituary published Tuesday by MIT. "He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague and leader and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner. His loss is immeasurable to our community at the PSFC, NSE and MIT, and around the entire fusion and plasma research world."
Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.
Brown University mourning 2 "brilliant and beloved" students
The two students killed in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, are being remembered as "brilliant and beloved — as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families," Brown's president, Christina H. Paxson, wrote in a letter to the university community.
Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, was vice president of Brown's College Republicans.
"Ella was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama," Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth said in a post on X. "A bright future was ended much too soon."
Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman, was studying biochemistry and neuroscience. His sister, Samira Umurzokova, said he was helping a friend study for an economics final when he was shot.
"It's just heartbreaking for the community, we're all really in shock right now," student Jack Cox told CBS News Boston.