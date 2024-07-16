The top Yeti Prime Day deals we're thirsting after right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yeti

At CBS Essentials, we're huge fans of the Yeti brand. The company offers unique and durable drink ware, tumblers and coolers, plus other specialty items, like a portable French press coffee maker and stylish dog bowls. Whether you want a spill-proof commuter mug that'll keep your morning coffee hot on your way to work, or need a reliable cooler to bring along on your next camping trip or tailgating party, Yeti has colorful products that'll perform beyond your expectations. And right now, during Amazon Prime Day 2024, many of Yeti's most popular items are still on sale -- we checked!

Best deals on Yeti products during Amazon Prime Day 2024

No matter which Yeti product you choose, there are several things you can count on -- a vast selection of color options, extreme durability and long-term performance. Sure, there are plenty of lower-cost Yeti knock-offs, but if you want quality, we recommend sticking with Yeti, especially since you can save some serious cash on many of the company's bestselling products right now during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale.

Yeti Rambler 20 oz travel mug with stronghold lid: $27 (30% off)

Amazon

Available in more than 24 colors, this is a stainless steel, 20-ounce travel mug that's vacuum insulated. It comes with a stronghold lid and is perfect for keeping your coffee hot during your commute to work or your next outdoor adventure. We love that this mug has a welded handle and is dishwasher safe, so it's super easy to clean.

This mug's stronghold lid twists off; a dual slider magnet shows you exactly where you can sip your beverage with no fear of spills. This is one of Yeti's most popular mug designs. Several popular color options are currently on sale for 30% off, but only for Amazon Prime members.

However, if you want an extra large serving if your favorite hot beverage, we recommend the 30 ounce version of the mug, which is priced at $42. Whichever size you choose, know that this travel mug is built to last. It's even designed to withstand dents and other damage from accidental drops.

Yeti Rambler 10 ounce wine tumbler: $18 (30% off)

Amazon

Featuring Yeti's proprietary MagSlider lid, this 10 ounce wine tumbler is available in more than two dozen colors, although not all color options are currently on sale. This is a stainless steel, vacuum insulated tumbler that will keep your hot drinks hot or your cold drinks cold.

While many things are better outdoors, this is especially true of wine. Now, enjoying your wine in the wild is possible without having to worry about fragile wine glasses breaking. These tumblers are incredibly durable. Each measures 4.5 inches high and is 3.5 inches wide. Of course, they're dishwasher safe, too.

During Amazon Prime Day, you should stock up on these tumblers so you have them on hand for your next outdoor barbecue or camping trip. They're on sale right now for 30% off, so you'll pay just $18 for each of them.

Yeti Rambler 14 oz mug with MagSlider lid: $20 (35% off)



Amazon

Ideal for enjoying a warm or hot beverage on your porch, at your camp site, or during your commute, this Rambler 14 ounce mug is vacuum insulated and made from durable stainless steel. It's available in more than 20 colors and features an easy-to-hold, welded-on handle.

The mug comes with Yeti's patented MagSlider lid -- the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your favorite drink in the mug where it belongs. This lid is not leakproof and will not prevent spills, but it is convenient.

Now available on Amazon for 35% off, you'll pay just $20 per mug, so it's the perfect time to stock up on them. Only certain colors are being offered at this low price, and the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

You'll want one on hand for every member of your household or for each participant in your next outdoor adventure.

Yeti Rambler 20 ounce bottle with straw cap: $28 (30% off)

Amazon

During Amazon Prime Day, you can save 30% on this popular Yeti Rambler 20 ounce Bottle with straw cap, but only if you're a Prime member. It's on sale for just $28, which is an awesome deal considering its regular price is $40.

This Rambler is available in 15 colors, but not all color options are currently on sale. And inventory is limited. These are sweat proof, leak-resistant, dishwasher safe and rust resistant bottles that hold up to 26 ounces of your favorite beverage.

The Yeti Rambler bottle is made from durable stainless steel that's double-wall vacuum insulated. This particular model with the straw cap is designed only for cold beverages.

Yeti LoadOut 15 GoBox divided cargo case: $100 (20% off)

Amazon

In addition to bestselling coolers, Yeti also offers several sizes of its popular GoBox cargo cases. Like so many of the company's other ultra-durable products, this one comes in more than a dozen colors.

The case features a removable cargo tray that keeps small essentials at the top of your gear case. In addition, each GoBox's Pack-and-Stack Design allows you to easily stack multiple boxes together for convenient packing and storing. It's also IP67 rated, so it's waterproof.

This version of the GoBox measures ‎25.59 by 15.75 by 15.75 inches and weighs 8.58 pounds. The handle makes it easy to carry, while the hinge system, tie-down slots and lockable latches ensure what you put inside the case stays there.

Multiple sizes of the GoBox are available, including a larger size unit that measures 20.58 by 14.7 by 11.19 inches.

Yeti Camino 20 Carryall with internal dividers: $91 (30% off)

Amazon

Available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, this incredibly popular Yeti Camino 20 all-purpose utility bag is now on sale for 30% off, so you'll pay just $91. The bag is available in about 20 colors, but only a few color options are on sale -- and some of those colors are already sold out. So, if you want to snag this deal, you'd better act fast.

This small but mighty Yeti Camino 20 Carryall is built for everyday hauls. Featuring deployable dividers and two interior zippered pockets, this bag is ideal for keeping your goods organized. Plus, it's made from the same waterproof material as the Yeti Panga Duffel.

We love this bag because it offers a waterproof and puncture-resistant ThickSkin Shell that keeps moisture at bay. And with its sturdy molded bottom, the bag stays upright and water stays out. The outside of the bag measures 13.25 x 15 x 7.75 inches.

Yeti Rambler 25 oz cup with straw lid: $30 (20% off)

Amazon

For enjoying a cold drink during a commute or while sunbathing at the beach, the Yeti Rambler 25 ounce cup with straw lid is the perfect option. It's a vacuum insulated, stainless steel mug with a welded handle. Choose between 24 colors, although not all color options are currently on sale.

In addition to being dishwasher safe, this mug is durable enough to withstand drops. And to help save wildlife, the mug comes with a reusable straw that fits the mug's lid perfectly. The mug contains a molded-in stopper that holds your straw safely in place.

Whatever your color preference, you can show off your sense of style and keep your cold drink chilled for hours.

Right now, you can purchase the 4.8-star (out of five) rated Rambler 25 ounce mug with straw lid for just $30, which is 20% off the usual price. This deal is available to all Amazon shoppers.

Yeti Rambler 18 oz bottle with chug cap: $21 (30% off)



Amazon

Yeti has taken water bottles to a new level with this 10 ounce model with removable chug cap. It's made from vacuum insulated stainless steel and comes in about 30 colors.

This bottle keeps your hot beverages hot or your cold beverages cold. When you're ready to chug, just give the leak-proof cap a half-twist to remove it.

The bottle is 9.5 inches tall and three inches in diameter, plus it's dishwasher safe. During Amazon Prime Day, we suggest you expand your collection of these popular bottles, since many of the color options are on sale for 30% off, which brings their price down to just $21 each. This deal is only available to Prime memers.

Similarly designed Yeti bottles with a chug cap are also available in a 26 ounce and 36 ounce size. They're currently on sale for $40 (which is 26% off) and $50 (which is 30% off), and come in a variety of colors.

Yeti Rambler 4 oz stackable cups (2 pack): $24 (20% off)

Amazon

For the coffee drinker, these four ounce stackable cups from Yeti are ideal. They take up minimal space and are made from vacuum insulated stainless steel. Choose from 15 colors. This two-pack cup set is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for 20% off, so you'll pay $24 -- a $6 savings.

Each of these cups has what Yeti calls a DuraSip lining. They fit within most espresso machines and are dishwasher safe. But if you want enjoy an alcoholic beverage, they're good for that, too. And you never have to worry about them breaking if they're dropped.

No lids are included.

Yeti Tundra 45 cooler: $210 (30% off)

Amazon

According to Amazon, this 45 quart capacity cooler from Yeti is a #1 bestseller. In fact, it's earned a 4.8-star (out of 5) rating, based on more than 3,900 reviews. It's available is more than 20 colors, but only a few color options are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Like all of Yeti's coolers, this one nicely combines versatility with durability. Using a two to one ice to drink ratio, this cooler can hold up to 26 cans of your favorite beverage and keep them cold. To accomplish this, the cooler uses three inches of PermaFrost insulation.

For camping trips, the cooler is perfect because it's "certified bear resistant," but it'll work just as well keeping your drinks cold during your next outdoor barbecue or tailgate party. It's 25.5 x 16 x 15.5 inches and it comes with a dry goods basket.

Right now, you can purchase the Yeti Tundra 45 cooler in several popular colors fro just $210, which is 30% off its usual $300 price.

