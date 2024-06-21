CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Igloo Overland, available at Walmart, is one of our top cooler picks of 2024. Walmart

Camping season is officially here, and to make the most of your outdoor adventures, you're going to need a reliable cooler to keep your food and drinks at optimal temperatures. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or an extended stay in the wilderness, much like camping tents and outdoor chairs, having the right cooler is essential.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best coolers for camping to help you stay prepared and enjoy your time in nature. From top brands like Yeti and RTIC to budget-friendly choices like Coleman and Igloo, there's a cooler to fit every need and budget.

What are the best coolers for camping?

We rounded up the best coolers for camping in 2024 below. Our choices include both large and small options, soft sided and hard sided options, and coolers with wheels that are easy to transport.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

Yeti

The Yeti Tundra 45 is a top choice due to its versatility and durability. With a capacity to hold up to 26 cans, it features thick insulation to keep ice frozen longer. Its sturdy construction makes it nearly indestructible, and it comes with heavy-duty latches that ensure it stays closed during your outing. Available in various sizes and colors, it is the ideal cooler for keeping your food and drinks cool and safe during your camping trips.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, $300

RTIC 52-quart ultra-light wheeled cooler

RTIC

The 52-quart RTIC cooler offers premium ice retention to keep contents cold for multiple days, holding up to 78 cans or 53 pounds of ice. Designed to be up to 30% lighter than similar wheeled coolers, it features puncture-resistant tires with reinforced suspension, allowing you to easily tow it through mud, dry sand, rugged trails and more during your outdoor excursions. The ergonomic silicone handle ensures comfortable use, making it perfect for camping or a day at the beach.

RTIC 52-quart ultra-light wheel cooler, $249

Herschel Pop Quiz cooler

Herschel

This soft cooler from Herschel fits 30 cans and is available in a variety of colors and prints. Made from 100% recycled materials, it features a leakproof liner, foam padded insulation to keep contents cold all day and a removable padded shoulder strap for easy carrying. Additional features include a front pocket with a waterproof zipper, reinforced handles and a key clip bottle opener.

The Herschel Pop Quiz cooler retails for $100, though we found a couple of colorways at the retailer that have been discounted by 30%.

Herschel Pop Quiz cooler, $70 and up (reduced from $100)

Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler with wheels

Walmart

Coleman's 100-quart cooler features TempLock FX insulation for multi-day ice retention and holds up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice making it ideal for camping. It is the ideal companion for outdoor activities thanks to its heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle that makes it a breeze to transport. This design additionally comes with a leak-proof drain plug, four cup holders and a durable lid that supports up to 250 lbs.

Coleman 316 Series 100-quart hard ice chest cooler, $110, (reduced from $116)

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag

Corkcicle

Strap this personal-sized Corkcicle cooler on your back and go. It comes in seven color options and features an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material depending on the color you pick.

This cooler features padded adjustable backpack straps for easy carrying and can hold 12 cans or eight cans and two wine bottles. It also includes a rear accessory pocket with a zippered closure, a food-safe interior liner and a full zip closure.

The Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag is currently 25% off when you buy direct.

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag, $112 and up (reduced from $150)

Coleman retro cooler

Amazon

Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans and boasts four-day ice retention, even in temperatures up to 90 degrees. With a 54-quart capacity and a Have-a-Seat lid supporting up to 250 pounds, it's perfect for camping and beyond.

The cooler, available in four colors (green, red, silver, stainless steel), features rust-resistant hardware, and comfort-grip handles. Price varies by color; you'll get the best deal on the green Coleman cooler shown.

Coleman 54-quart retro cooler, $164 and up (reduced from $200)

Igloo Overland ice chest cooler



Walmart

The Igloo Overland 50-quart chest cooler is built for outdoor adventure. With a capacity to hold up to 81 cans, it features foam-insulated walls and an insulated lid for superior ice retention. The durable rubberized latches and built-in locking plate keep things secure while comfort-grip handles make it easy to carry.

Other convenient features include a bottle opener, UV inhibitors to prevent sun damage and a leak-resistant drain plug.

Igloo Overland 50-quart ice chest cooler, $89

Business & Pleasure Co. premium cooler

Revolve

You'd never know this 1970s-inspired bag is actually a cooler. Made of poly-cotton-canvas material treated with mold, water, and UV coatings, it's a stylish option for overnight camping or glamping.

Measuring 12.5" W x 8" H x 8.5" D, the Business & Pleasure Co. premium cooler holds approximately 3.68 gallons and features genuine leather trim handles and exterior slip pockets.

Business & Pleasure Co. 15-quart premium cooler, $79