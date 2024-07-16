Amazon's best gaming deals for Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is here once more, and with it come some of the biggest gaming deals of the year. If you're looking for, say, a new video game to sink your teeth into, or even a new monitor to see all your faves in action on, now's the time to make these purchases.

There's a little something for every gamer (and Prime member) on sale during Prime Day 2024, so it's wise to grab everything you think you might need while the event is live. There's a wide range of goodies on sale right now, with Prime Day gaming deals sprouting on not only popular titles, but also accessories like gaming mice, keyboards and even gaming chairs if you happen to need one. Comfort is essential for lengthy play sessions, after all.

Given how many Prime Day discounts there are in the gaming space, we've done all the hard work for you. Check out our picks for some of the best Amazon Prime Day video game deals below. If you see something you like, add it to your cart and check out ASAP. It may very well be gone tomorrow.

PlayStation 5 game deals

Some of the best Prime Day video game deals can be found on titles for the PlayStation 5. Shop gaming discounts across several PS5 games while they last.

"Returnal": $30 (save $40)

Like your games long and challenging? You'll love "Returnal," which takes you in a continuous circle, of sorts, as part of its main narrative.

Take control of Selene, an astronaut who finds herself trapped in a time loop on a hostile alien planet. With each death, Selene is resurrected and forced to navigate the ever-changing, procedurally generated landscape while battling terrifying creatures.

As she fights for survival and seeks to break free from the cycle, Selene must master an arsenal of powerful weapons and abilities, adapting to new challenges.

Normally $70, "Returnal" is just $30 as a Prime Day deal. You'll get some serious bang for your buck, thanks to the game's punishing difficulty, which should, in turn, make your status as a Prime member worth it, too.

"Sonic Origins Plus": $20 (Save $20)

Think retro with this collection of classic Sonic games from the Sega Genesis era. This comprehensive package includes beloved titles such as "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Sonic & Knuckles" and 'Sonic CD."

Each game has been enhanced for the PS5 with upgraded visuals, improved gameplay features and bonus content. "Sonic Origins Plus" is a great way for longtime fans and newcomers the opportunity to experience these platformers in a whole new light.

Whether you're racing through vibrant zones, battling against Dr. Robotnik's nefarious creations or discovering hidden secrets, this collection has the perfect "Sonic" adventure for all fans.

You can get "Sonic Origins Plus" for just $20 right now, which is $20 off its usual price of $40. At last look this deal was sold out, but there's always the chance of a restock.

"Persona 5 Tactica": $25 (Save 58%)

"Persona 5 Tactica" is a spin-off game set in the Persona universe, offering a fresh take on the series' signature gameplay. Players take control of the Phantom Thieves, a group of high school students with extraordinary powers, as they fight in strategic turn-based battles.

With a focus on tactical combat, this game is all about planning to use the strengths of each character while harnessing the powers of their Personas (their true selves) to emerge victorious.

"Persona 5 Tactica" combines the series' flashy visuals with an original storyline for a completely new experience from the usual "Persona" song and dance.

Right now, you can get it for just $25.

Nintendo Switch game deals

The perfectly portable Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console is still as spry as ever, and Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to add some new games to your collection. Check out some of the best sellers on offer below.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder": $48 (save 5%)

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is the latest addition to the Mario franchise, exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

This imaginative platforming game takes players on a journey through vibrant, hand-crafted worlds filled with surprises. Mario and his friends must navigate each themed world while discovering secrets along the way.

With each level introducing unique twists and transformations, there's no shortage of new looks for Mario and his friends, like freaky flowers and elephant powers, to name a few. "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is endlessly creative and some of the most fun the series has ever been.

Check out our review of "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" and scoop up a copy of your own for just $57.

"Unicorn Overlord": $35 (save $25)

In the tactical RPG "Unicorn Overlord," there's a wide world to discover as you explore a fantasy world crafted by veteran developer Vanillaware. You and your troupe travel around the map completing missions and following an engaging story.

When the party is confronted by enemies, the game transitions into a turn-based battle system for an experience that balances real-time exploration with strategic decision-making. There's plenty of activities you can tackle outside of combat and adventuring too, but combat is where the game truly shines.

Both dedicated Vanillaware enthusiasts and anyone looking for an aesthetically pleasing RPG experience should pick this game up. Check out our review for a more in-depth look.

You can get the game for just $35 as part of the Prime Day sales going on right now -- $25 off its normal price.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge": $25 (save $12)

Heroes in a half shell! Turtle power! "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" is an action-packed side-scrolling beat 'em up that pays homage to the classic "TMNT" games of the '90s.

Players take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael as they battle their way through the streets of New York City to thwart the plans of Shredder and his Foot Clan minions.

With pixel art graphics and animation that captures the essence of the familiar franchise, "Shredder's Revenge" is a fresh take on the game's classic arcade-style gameplay. Players can choose to fight solo or team up with friends in local or online co-op mode while using powerful combos, special moves and tag-team attacks to defeat waves of enemies.

You can get this Switch title for just $25 right now during Prime Day, which is $12 off its usual price.

More Nintendo Switch game deals to shop this Prime Day

Meta Quest deals

This Prime Day, save on the latest Meta Quest virtual reality headset and get your game on in the comfort of your living room while exploring countless digital worlds. You can bring home this wireless VR headset at a significant discount.

Meta Quest 3 'Asgard's Wrath 2' Bundle: $430 (save $70)

Ready to jump into the world of VR? This bundle is a great way to do it. It includes the Meta Quest 3 headset and ccessories as well as a durable hard shell carrying case and the game "Asgard's Wrath 2" so you can start playing right out of the box.

The Meta Quest 3 is a powerhouse that doubles the performance of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2. That means it offers a more immersive visual experience, due in part to the headset's 4K resolution display. It boasts a nearly 30% increase in resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

The headset gives you an average of 2.2 hours of use on a single charge, with the option to extend battery life even further using its Battery Saver mode. The included 18W power adapter charges quickly as well, so you can right back into the game in a short amount of time.

You can get this bundle for just $430 during Prime Day, which will save you $70 off its normal price. The deal was sold out at last look, but there's always a chance of a restock.

Gaming monitor deals

Jump into your favorite games with an immersive gaming monitor that

LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $250 (save $90)

The LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B is an excellent introduction to the world of ultrawide monitors. It's affordable, and its dimensions are conservative enough that you don't have to make much more room for it than a traditional 16:9 ratio monitor.

Most gamers will find the 34GP63A-B meets their standards. The 3440 x 1440 resolution and 160Hz panel hit the sweet spot between fidelity and performance for mid-range gaming PCs, and the 1ms response time reduces motion blur and ghosting. Plus, it even has HDR, so you can get those colors popping.

There are a few disappointments here, though. The VA panel has a limited viewing angle, so you'll need to face it dead on to get the best picture. Nvidia users might also be disappointed at the lack of G-SYNC, though FreeSync Premium makes up for its absence.

But you can't beat the price. You can get this monitor for just $250 during Prime Day, which is $90 off.

LG UltraGear QHD 27-inch gaming monitor: $200 (save $100)

If you're looking for an entry-level gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B is a great pick. The 27-inch form factor is one of the industry standards at this point and is perfect for smaller desks or as a secondary monitor.

The 27-GL83A-B maxes out at a resolution of 1440p and features a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It also makes for a decent graphics workflow monitor with its sRGB 99% color accuracy. It also uses an IPS panel, allowing excellent viewing angles.

This monitor is one of the cheaper options that offers both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium, but it does have one potential drawback. The 27-GL83A-B doesn't have HDR support, which can be a deal-breaker for some users, especially those who plan to use it as their primary display.

Snag this monitor for just $200 right now, which is $100 off its normal price as part of the Prime Day sale.

Acer Nitro 27inch IPS gaming monitor: $170 (save $120)

The Acer Nitro XV271U is another great entry-level gaming monitor. If you're using your PC at a desk, this 27-inch display should be large enough to keep your eyes from straining. However, you'll want to invest in a larger screen if you plan to game from a distance.

For what you'll pay, the 1440p display looks great with a refresh rate of up to 180Hz (with Display Port, 144Hz with HDMI) that translates to smooth graphics. It also supports HDR, which is a surprise for a monitor in this price bracket. The IPS panel means you won't have to worry about viewing angles, and this monitor even features good color reproduction with its DCI-P3 95% rating.

The XV21U does lack NVIDIA G-SYNC, but most gamers won't mind since it does include FreeSync Premium. Overall, it's a terrific monitor for the price.

You can bring home this monitor right now for Prime Day for just $170.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 ultra-wide gaming monitor: $300 (save $70)

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a step up from the previous monitors on our list and brings us into mid-range gaming display territory. This ultra-wide display is curved, which Samsung claims helps immersion. Some gamers see curved monitors as a gimmick, while others swear by them, so your results may vary.

The Odyssey G5 features a 34-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440 x 1440. The 165Hz refresh rate is more than adequate for gaming, but the VA panel's viewing angles will disappoint some. It also has HDR compatibility, so you can use this as your primary display and look forward to vibrant colors in compatible games and streaming media.

Add this monitor to your setup for just $300, which is $70 off its normal price.

